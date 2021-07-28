Back 4 Blood Beta: Test period to get underway in August

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Details regarding the eagerly anticipated Back 4 Blood Beta test has been announced by the game's developers.

The intense co-op first-person shooter is finally making a return as part of the infamous Left 4 Dead (L4D) series that was a phenomenal success during the 2000s with the first two editions of the franchise.

With the series set to make its debut on next-generation consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, Warner Bros. Games and Turtle Rock Studios have taken it upon themselves to organise a testing period for keen fans of the series.

Not only will the old player-versus-player (PvP) game mode be returning, they will be adding "Swarm" where two teams of four will go head-to-head in a series of rounds playing as the Cleaners and the Ridden, which are zombies.

Players will have the opportunity to get their hands on this game mode in the coming weeks as the developers revealed the following details regarding the all-important beta.

Back 4 Blood Beta

Warner Bros and Turtle Rock revealed that the open beta will take place between 5th August until 9th August 2021 as part of an Early Access portion and is only for those who have pre-ordered Back 4 Blood.

If you are not one of those people, then fear not. The testing period will be available for all players between 12th August until 16th August 2021.

Below is the trailer that the developers released upon the announcement of the open beta:

Back 4 Blood will be released on 12th October 2021 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

