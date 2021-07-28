League of Legends: Riot Games responds to Sona rework criticism

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Riot Games has publicly responded to fans who have levied criticism at the developer regarding the upcoming rework of Sona.

The longtime support champion in League of Legends will be 'revitalised' with an update to her in-game kit, and fans of the series have reacted enough that Riot has issued some comments on the situation.

The changes will be coming as part of the 11.16 patch, expected to be released on August 11th; however, earlier this week, the planned changes became available to test on the game’s Public Beta Environment.

Read More: League of Legends 11.16 Patch Notes: Release Date, Buffs, Nerfs And More

Riot React to Sona Complaints

League of Legends’ lead gameplay designer Jeevun Sidhu responded on Twitter to the criticism from the player base regarding the planned changes to Sona's in-game abilities:

“We care about how players are responding to the changes, and we’ve seen a fair amount of sentiment that this is a nerf.

"From my perspective, I suspect that some people are undervaluing some of the specifics.”

“We’ve seen a lot of playtests where Sona gets to two ultimates in the same late-game teamfight, which many players do not think will happen at all.”

“The basic ability haste is also very front-loaded compared to live, particularly if the Sona player plays the lane well,” Sidhu said. “It’s worse at [level] 16, but you would need 80 Ability Haste from other sources for the old level 11 (R) Passive to break even with the new one.”

The LoL patch schedule confirms that the 11.16 patch will be going live on August 11, 2021.

The maintenance times have not yet been confirmed by Riot Games, however, these usually start at 3 am PT for NA servers, 5 am UK time for EUW servers, and 3 am CET for EUNE servers. The maintenance usually lasts for around 3 hours.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming News right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News