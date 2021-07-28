Celtic Transfer News: Hoops want former Zlatan team-mate who's rated by Lionel Messi

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Celtic have been linked with a move for Nantes striker Jean-Kevin Augustin, Hommedumatch reports.

What's the latest transfer news involving Jean-Kevin Augustin?

The report discloses that the Hoops are interested in signing the 24-year-old as they look to compensate for the departure of Odsonne Edouard.

The Daily Mail recently reported that Brighton are set to make a £20m bid for the Celtic forward after the Bhoys' Champions League qualifier against Midtjylland.

Enter Giveaway

What is Augustin's pedigree?

Augustin is a well-travelled player, even though he is still only 24. He has played for the likes of PSG, Monaco, RB Leipzig, Leeds and now Nantes.

The forward once even caught the eye of legendary Barcelona striker Lionel Messi.

Augustin was included in Messi's list of the 10 brightest young players around back in 2016 (Marca via Glasgow Live) alongside former Celtic loanee Patrick Roberts.

The former Leeds man has also played with another famous striker in Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The duo featured in nine games together for PSG.

But Augustin was most prolific when he was at RB Leipzig, where he scored 20 goals in 67 games.

Why would Augustin be interested in a move to Celtic?

Augustin could be interested in a move to Glasgow as Hommedumatch reports that he is currently out of favour with Nantes coach Antoine Kombouaré. He played just three times for the Ligue 1 side last season.

If the player wants regular football, the Hoops could provide that option.

1 of 10 Who is this? Willo Flood Adam Virgo

Is Augustin good enough to replace Edouard?

The two players share one thing in common. They both began their careers at PSG, before moving on to new clubs. A major difference though is that whilst Augustin has played for a number of teams, Edouard moved to Glasgow from Paris, although he did have a brief spell at Toulouse.

Some Celtic fans may think that the striker's goal record doesn't compare favourably to Edouard's. Edouard has found the back of the net more often than Augustin, with the current Celtic striker scoring 84 senio club goals compared to his potential replacement's 26 in all competitions.

Perhaps Augustin would be just as prolific as if he played in Scotland. The 20 goals he scored for Leipzig should not be discounted, as they show that the player knows how to find the back of the net fairly regularly.

If the Hoops do want to sign him, Augustin could well be available for a reasonable price, as he is out of favour at Nantes. He is rated at just £2.25m by Transfermarkt, and if he performs well for Celtic, he could turn out to be a bargain.

News Now - Sport News