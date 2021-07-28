Aaron Wan-Bissaka: Footage emerges after Charlie Austin's controversial comments
Manchester United are establishing a squad capable of challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title this season, it seems.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already signed Jadon Sancho while a deal for Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane has been agreed.
But it looks as though United won’t be stopping there - and they certainly shouldn’t according to talkSPORT pundit and QPR player, Charlie Austin.
Austin played against United in a pre-season friendly at Loftus Road on Saturday, with the Championship side running out 4-2 winners while the striker got himself on the scoresheet.
And on Wednesday, he decided to slam right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and insisted the club need to go out and sign transfer target, Kieran Tripper.
“Although Manchester United have signed [Raphael] Varane, their biggest problem is they need a right-back,” Austin said.
“Aaron Wan-Bissaka is not up to the [required] quality. We played them the other day, and I know it was only a pre-season, but they need to go all out for Kieran Trippier.
“That’s who they’re crying out for. Aaron Wan-Bissaka can’t defend! And his final ball is not what a centre-forward wants, it’s not what [Edinson] Cavani wants, it’s not what [Marcus] Rashford wants. They need to sign Kieran Trippier.
“You can always have a bad game, it was just a pre-season friendly. With all due respect, if Aaron Wan-Bissaka is your right-back, are Man United going to win Premier Leagues and silverware? I’m not too sure.
“They need to strengthen there, definitely.”
Wow. He didn't hold back, did he?
After Austin’s comments, a QPR fan account posted two clips of Wan-Bissaka during the friendly and argued that the striker had a point.
The first clip shows the right-back failing to block a cross - although it’s perhaps harsh to criticise him for the goal.
The caption says: “See all the Man United fans a triggered about what Charlie Austin said about Wan-Bissaka look at him here just walking he should of stopped that cross.”
The second clip is slightly more alarming and highlights Wan-Bissaka’s biggest problem - defending at the back post.
As a cross came in, the former Crystal Palace man switches off allowing Lyndon Dykes to score.
The tweet reads: “And our second Wan-Bissaka caught ball watching at the back post pre season game or not his Man United 1st team RB needs to do better.”
They’ve signed a winger and a centre-back but do United now need a new right-back?
Austin certainly thinks so…
