Manchester United are establishing a squad capable of challenging Manchester City for the Premier League title this season, it seems.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already signed Jadon Sancho while a deal for Real Madrid’s Raphael Varane has been agreed.

But it looks as though United won’t be stopping there - and they certainly shouldn’t according to talkSPORT pundit and QPR player, Charlie Austin.

Austin played against United in a pre-season friendly at Loftus Road on Saturday, with the Championship side running out 4-2 winners while the striker got himself on the scoresheet.

And on Wednesday, he decided to slam right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka and insisted the club need to go out and sign transfer target, Kieran Tripper.

“Although Manchester United have signed [Raphael] Varane, their biggest problem is they need a right-back,” Austin said.

“Aaron Wan-Bissaka is not up to the [required] quality. We played them the other day, and I know it was only a pre-season, but they need to go all out for Kieran Trippier.

“That’s who they’re crying out for. Aaron Wan-Bissaka can’t defend! And his final ball is not what a centre-forward wants, it’s not what [Edinson] Cavani wants, it’s not what [Marcus] Rashford wants. They need to sign Kieran Trippier.

“You can always have a bad game, it was just a pre-season friendly. With all due respect, if Aaron Wan-Bissaka is your right-back, are Man United going to win Premier Leagues and silverware? I’m not too sure.

“They need to strengthen there, definitely.”

Wow. He didn't hold back, did he?

After Austin’s comments, a QPR fan account posted two clips of Wan-Bissaka during the friendly and argued that the striker had a point.

The first clip shows the right-back failing to block a cross - although it’s perhaps harsh to criticise him for the goal.

The caption says: “See all the Man United fans a triggered about what Charlie Austin said about Wan-Bissaka look at him here just walking he should of stopped that cross.”

The second clip is slightly more alarming and highlights Wan-Bissaka’s biggest problem - defending at the back post.

As a cross came in, the former Crystal Palace man switches off allowing Lyndon Dykes to score.

The tweet reads: “And our second Wan-Bissaka caught ball watching at the back post pre season game or not his Man United 1st team RB needs to do better.”

They’ve signed a winger and a centre-back but do United now need a new right-back?

Austin certainly thinks so…

