Tyron Woodley: What is his net worth?

Tyron Woodley is part of the furniture as far as MMA fighting is concerned.

But while the 39-year-old fighter has a decorated CV in UFC, the American has decided to begin a career in boxing where he will take on YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul in his first professional fight.

Also known as "The Chosen One", Woodley had a fairly strong UFC record, winning 19 fights out of a possible 27, with seven of those coming by way of knockout and with seven defeats to his name.

During that time, he won the UFC welterweight title in July 2016 after knocking out Robie Lawler during UFC 201 and went on to make four successful defences of his crowd, before losing to Kamaru Usman in March 2019.

His final fight in the UFC came in March 2021 where he lost via submission (brabo choke) to Vicente Luque, where he decided to take up boxing.

Woodley has been at the top end of the industry for some time which has seen him make a considerable amount of money during that timeframe.

Tyron Woodley Net Worth

Per Firstsportz, Woodley has a net worth of $4 million in 2021. This figure could be set to swell depending on how he gets on with his boxing career and if he is snapped up by one of the more iconic boxing promotions The aforementioned Paul vs Woodley fight could hinge on whether that figure grows significantly or whatnot

His championship-winning bout with Lawler secured 240,000 PPV buys, with his successful welterweight title defences against Stephen Thompson and Darren Till respectively generating 200,000 and 130,000 buys. While these weren't amazing figures by any means, these will have significantly contributed to Woodley's wealth.

