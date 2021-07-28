Harry Kane to Man City: Fabrizio Romano drops update on Spurs star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester City are waiting for Harry Kane to speak with Tottenham's hierarchy before they decide their next move in their pursuit of the England captain, according to Fabrizio Romano.

What's the latest transfer news involving Kane?

It was reported by The Sun last week that Tottenham had agreed to sell Kane to the Premier League champions for £160m.

Romano has revealed that this claim is wide of the mark, though, and has stated that City are now waiting for Kane to hold talks with his current employers once he returns from holiday.

What has Romano said about Man City's current position on Kane?

The transfer expert outlined City's current stance on the latest episode of The Here We Go Podcast, saying: “Manchester City are waiting for Harry Kane to have a direct meeting with Tottenham’s board, with Daniel Levy, with Fabio Paratici, with Nuno also because Nuno wants to talk directly with Harry Kane and to see what happens.

“If Kane decides to leave the club, Manchester City are still keen on the player. They made the official bid, you’ll remember I said weeks or one month ago I think, saying that they offered £100m and available to talk about players but the answer was ‘no’.”

When is this meeting likely to take place?

Tottenham's standard policy is to allow their players a minimum of 21 days to rest after playing in a major tournament. With Kane having played for England in the Euro 2020 final on July 11, this means that he is set to return to training next week.

With this in mind, it seems likely that he will hold a meeting with senior figures at Spurs around this time, so his future could become clearer in the early part of August.

Will this deal be sorted before Tottenham and City face each other on the opening day?

City may have hoped to get this deal wrapped up before the season gets underway next month, with their opening game coincidentally coming against Tottenham.

This outcome seems less and less likely now, though, especially with City seemingly playing the waiting game at the moment.

That mouthwatering clash is just two-and-a-half weeks away, and with Kane unlikely to speak to Spurs until next week it appears that he may well still be at the club come mid-August.

This would mean that City could end up facing the player that they have been trying to sign over the past month.

