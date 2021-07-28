Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Oscar De La Hoya says he's fought 'way better' boxers than Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and has claimed that depth of experience will help him become victorious should they finally meet in the ring.

De La Hoya, from California, hopes to make a successful return to the boxing ring at the expense of former UFC champion Vitor Belfort, 44, on September 11 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The dual American-Mexican citizen, 48, has had 45 pro bouts as opposed to Belfort's 41 MMA fights, with notable career wins over Hector Camacho, Julio Cesar Chavez and Arturo Gatti.

And he thinks that experience could prove to be crucial if he comes to blows with former protégé Canelo Alvarez.

When a reporter asked him if he'd be interested in fighting the modern day pound-for-pound king, De La Hoya replied via FightHub: “I mean look, in the scope of things it’s like, ‘Okay, maybe it can,’ but it’s like, ‘Why not?’

"He’s the best out there, I’ve fought the best, I’ve actually fought way better than that."

De La Hoya beat Pernell Whitaker at the Thomas & Mack Center in April 1997 to win the WBC welterweight title, and then lost the same belt to Félix Trinidad two years later and Shane Mosley a year after that.

“It’s like, ‘Yeah, he’s the best now, today, but yesterday the best was a lot better,’ and I’ve fought everybody," he added.

“So the fact that something can lead up to that, with me and Canelo, why not? And if people want to see me knocked out then tune in. If you think I can beat him, tune in.

"I’ve never been in a boring fight, I never dodged anybody, I've never been in there and only thrown three punches a round. If you want to see boring or you want to see exciting, you choose.”

One of them was against Floyd Mayweather Jr. De La Hoya has previously said he would be happy to run it back with Mayweather, but it has to be the next fight after Belfort because the 'Golden Boy' of boxing then is chasing a super-fight with Canelo Alvarez.

“I think as long as my body feels like doing it, yeah," De La Hoya said. "I think as long as my mind is capable.

"It all depends on the body, it all depends on how you feel and I’ve always been one to fight the best and maybe the endgame is fighting the best, whoever the best is there at that particular time.

"My plan has always been to do three fights. Mentally, physically I’m going to be as prepared as possible to get to those three fights and then we’ll see what happens.”

