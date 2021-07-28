WWE: Queen of the Ring tournament finals to reportedly take place in Saudi Arabia

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Per reports the first-ever Queen of the Ring tournament will be commencing on the October 8 SmackDown, and we now have some details about how the reported October 21 show in Saudi Arabia will impact what WWE has planned.

Andrew Zarian, who first broke the news of the start date for the Queen of the Ring tournament, is reporting that WWE is planning on holding the finals for the Queen of the Ring tournament in Saudi Arabia on the October 21 show.

As of right now, it's unclear where the other matches will take place, but the suggestion from journalists is that all of the other matches for the tournament will be taking place on episodes of Raw and SmackDown.

Despite fan desire, the tournament is not expected to feature any talent from either NXT or NXT UK, featuring only main roster female competitors.

The first women's match in Saudi Arabia, after WWE put on three shows in the country without one, took place at the October 2019 Crown Jewel event, where Lacey Evans went one-on-one with Natalya.

The next time WWE visited Saudi Arabia for the Super ShowDown event in February 2020, which was the last time WWE was able to visit the country for a show due to COVID-19 travel restrictions, Bayley defended her SmackDown Women's Championship on the card against Naomi.

As of right now, WWE has yet to even confirm that a Queen of the Ring tournament is going to take place, nevertheless that matches from the tournament are going to take place in Saudi Arabia, so stay tuned to GiveMeSport for any potential updates on the matter.

