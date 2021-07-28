Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE has announced, through Entertainment Tonight, that comedian, actress and She Ready Foundation Founder Tiffany Haddish will be hosting an official SummerSlam After Party in Las Vegas.

WWE confirmed the news with a statement on its official website, writing:

As first announced by Entertainment Tonight, WWE has confirmed that comedian, actress and She Ready Foundation Founder Tiffany Haddish will host the official WWE SummerSlam After Party on Saturday, Aug. 21, in Las Vegas. The exclusive, invite-only event is presented by Pure Life Purified Water and will feature WWE Superstars, celebrity guests and influential business partners.

In support of Haddish and her monumental efforts, WWE will be making a financial contribution to the She Ready Foundation to help build a better life for children living under the foster care system.

“I’m really glad that me hanging out at the SummerSlam After Party with WWE Superstars is helping out foster kids. I’ve never hung out with WWE Superstars before, but I’ve definitely helped a lot of foster kids,” said Haddish.

“WWE’s mission is to put smiles on people’s faces and one person who does just that is the official host of the SummerSlam After Party, Tiffany Haddish. We are proud to support Tiffany and the She Ready Foundation during our biggest event of this year, SummerSlam, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer.

Founded in 2019, The She Ready Foundation is a 501c3 verified non-profit whose mission is to protect, provide resources, and ensure normalcy for foster children through sponsorship, suitcases, mentoring, and counseling. The She Ready Foundation serves as the voice of foster children suffering in silence. Adapting the belief of Haddish, a former foster youth, that, “Every child who is removed from their parents deserves to have a suitcase, a safe place to lay their head, and a platform to follow their dreams,” the She Ready Foundation aspires to help make this happen through collaborative partnerships. The foundation currently hosts an entertainment industry-based internship program in Los Angeles, donates suitcases to foster kids through a partnership with Travelpro and more.

You can watch the SummerSlam pay-per-view in the US on Peacock, and in other international markets on the WWE Network, as well as on BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

