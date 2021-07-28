What is Manny Pacquiao's net worth and career earnings?

Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr: How much is Pacquiao's net worth?
Manny Pacquiao is an eight-weight world champion who has fought some of the biggest names of his generation and is one of the most recognizable faces in boxing.
The Filipino fighter is fresh off a two-year long layoff and is alive in the quest for Errol Spence Jr's IBF and WBC welterweight titles and the vacant Ring magazine title.
Pacquiao will contest Spence Jr at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where he could forever cement his legacy as one of the greatest of all time should the Philippines senator emerge victorious on August 21.
With all that going for him, Pacquiao has amassed a huge personal fortune in and out of the ring and is expected to earn around $5 million regardless of the result against Spence Jr in Paradise, Nevada next month.
The 42-year-old Filipino legend has also earned at least $500 million from fights and endorsements, with Pacquiao also earning $130 million for his 'Fight of the Century' with Floyd Mayweather Jr.
While boxing fans wait in eager anticipation for the biggest fight of the year on paper, we've taken the time out of our day to tot up a list of Pacquiao's highest-paying fight purses and compare them with what he is projected to take home from his fight with Spence Jr.
Manny Pacquiao career earnings: (Opponent, Earnings, Year)
Erik Morales, $2,000,000, January 2006
Oscar Larios, $1,000,000, July 2006
Erik Morales, $3,000,000, November 2006
Jorge Solis, $2,000,000, April 2007
Marco Antonio Barrera, $2,000,000, October 2007
Oscar De la Hoya, $11,000,000, December 2008
Ricky Hatton, $12,000,000 May 2009
Miguel Cotto $35,000,000 November 2009
Antonio Margarito $35,000,000 November 2010
Shane Mosley $20,000,000 May 2011
Juan Manuel Marquez $20,000,000 November 2011
Timothy Bradley $20,000,000 June 2012
Juan Manuel Marquez $30,000,000 December 2012
Brandon Rios $30,000,000 November 2013
Timothy Bradley $20,000,000 April 2014
Chris Algieri $20,000,000 November 2014
Floyd Mayweather $130,000,000 May 2015
Timothy Bradley $33,000,000 April 2016
Jesse Vargas $10,000,000 November 2016
Adrien Broner $10,000,000 January 2016
Total: $446,000,000
Manny Pacquiao net worth:
Pacquiao has a staggering net worth of $220 million, according to celebritynetworth.com, but given his place in boxing history, it isn't exactly surprising.
Manny Pacquiao vs Errol Spence Jr: Tyson Fury's trainer Andy Lee makes his prediction