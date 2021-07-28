What is Manny Pacquiao's net worth and career earnings?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manny Pacquiao is an eight-weight world champion who has fought some of the biggest names of his generation and is one of the most recognizable faces in boxing.

The Filipino fighter is fresh off a two-year long layoff and is alive in the quest for Errol Spence Jr's IBF and WBC welterweight titles and the vacant Ring magazine title.

Pacquiao will contest Spence Jr at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where he could forever cement his legacy as one of the greatest of all time should the Philippines senator emerge victorious on August 21.

With all that going for him, Pacquiao has amassed a huge personal fortune in and out of the ring and is expected to earn around $5 million regardless of the result against Spence Jr in Paradise, Nevada next month.

The 42-year-old Filipino legend has also earned at least $500 million from fights and endorsements, with Pacquiao also earning $130 million for his 'Fight of the Century' with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

While boxing fans wait in eager anticipation for the biggest fight of the year on paper, we've taken the time out of our day to tot up a list of Pacquiao's highest-paying fight purses and compare them with what he is projected to take home from his fight with Spence Jr.

Manny Pacquiao career earnings: (Opponent, Earnings, Year)

Erik Morales, $2,000,000, January 2006

Oscar Larios, $1,000,000, July 2006

Erik Morales, $3,000,000, November 2006

Jorge Solis, $2,000,000, April 2007

Marco Antonio Barrera, $2,000,000, October 2007

Oscar De la Hoya, $11,000,000, December 2008

Ricky Hatton, $12,000,000 May 2009

Miguel Cotto $35,000,000 November 2009

Antonio Margarito $35,000,000 November 2010

Shane Mosley $20,000,000 May 2011

Juan Manuel Marquez $20,000,000 November 2011

Timothy Bradley $20,000,000 June 2012

Juan Manuel Marquez $30,000,000 December 2012

Brandon Rios $30,000,000 November 2013

Timothy Bradley $20,000,000 April 2014

Chris Algieri $20,000,000 November 2014

Floyd Mayweather $130,000,000 May 2015

Timothy Bradley $33,000,000 April 2016

Jesse Vargas $10,000,000 November 2016

Adrien Broner $10,000,000 January 2016

Total: $446,000,000

Manny Pacquiao net worth:

Pacquiao has a staggering net worth of $220 million, according to celebritynetworth.com, but given his place in boxing history, it isn't exactly surprising.

