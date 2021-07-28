FIFA 22: EA SPORTS Confirm gameplay trailer will be released imminently

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 will be released in September and gaming fans will be over the moon to hear that the gameplay trailer will be released in the next 24 hours.

The franchise have raised expectations in the build-up to the new game coming out as they have confirmed many great new features will be coming to the game.

We saw some gameplay during the reveal trailer at the EA Play Live event, but it was only glimpses, and this upcoming gameplay trailer will give us in-depth knowledge of what FIFA fans can expect.

No doubt many will be tuning in to see what this new trailer has to offer and how it will be different from FIFA 21.

EA SPORTS announce gameplay trailer for FIFA 22 will be revealed

EA SPORTS FIFA took to Twitter to announce when the gameplay trailer will be released and players do not have to wait long at all.

They revealed that the gameplay trailer will be available for all to see on July 29th and if you follow the link to their YouTube channel where the video will premiere, you can see that it will happen at 4PM GMT.

For those who do not know where to find the video, you can either follow the link that they posted on Twitter or go straight to the YouTube video.

This upcoming trailer is a pivotal moment for FIFA as gamers do not want the footage to look exactly like FIFA 21. They want to see proper changes in the gameplay in order to make it worth buying.

It is also important that it impresses as Konami have announced that eFootball will be coming out soon and this free-to-play football game could be a big competitor for FIFA.

Hopefully we will see great gameplay footage which builds excitement in multiple game modes, including Career Mode, Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs.

