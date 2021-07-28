Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Happy 28th birthday, Harry Kane.

The Tottenham Hotspur and England striker is now entering what is usually a footballer's 'peak years' and that's something that should worry defenders across the world.

Kane is already one of the greatest strikers in modern history, the Walthamstow-born star netting goals for fun at both club and international level during what's been a glittering career thus far.

For Spurs, he's scored an astonishing 221 goals in just 336 games across all competitions, with 166 of those strikes coming in the Premier League.

Kane has been lethal on international duty as well. The England captain currently has 38 goals to his name, which is just 15 short of Wayne Rooney's record haul of 53.

How Raphael Varane will TRANSFORM Manchester United | Football Terrace

He really is a ridiculously good striker, although the same certainly cannot be said about his goalkeeping ability.

Back in October of 2014, Kane was forced to go in goal during a Europa League match against Greek side Asteras Tripolis after netting a hat-trick.

Hugo Lloris had been sent off, so the striker was asked to take the gloves and he had a bit of a shocker between the posts.

So on Kane's 28th birthday, we've decided to revisit the hilarious moment and you check out footage of the Englishman's struggles as a goalkeeper below.

Kane goes in goal for Tottenham

Kane's attempt at saving a free-kick still gets funnier with every replay.

We feel a tad cruel laughing at the Spurs man on his birthday, but the clips of his goalkeeping woes are simply too good not to relive.

Kane's mishap was also far from the only headline-grabbing moment from the north London outfit's 5-1 victory over Asteras Tripolis that evening in 2014.

In the first half of proceedings, the now departed Erik Lamela scored a incredible Rabona goal, a strike which is still revered as one of the best ever seen in the Europa League.

Lamela's Rabona goal

It really was a moment of pure genius from the fiery Argentine, who's now with Sevilla.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

1 of 20 Ultimate England quiz: Who is the most-capped player in the current squad? Jordan Henderson Raheem Sterling Kyle Walker Harry Kane

News Now - Sport News