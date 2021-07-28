Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Barcelona and Spain star Pedri has now played 70 games in the 2020/21 season.

The 18-year-old midfield sensation started La Roja's final group game at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Wednesday.

Spain were held to a 1-1 draw by Argentina, but that result was still enough for the European nation to progress to the knockout stage of the tournament.

If Jose Luis de la Fuente's side reach the final of the Olympics, Pedri - if he can avoid injury - will finish the season with 73 appearances under his belt.

That's a jaw-dropping amount of games for any player, let alone a teenager who is still making his way in the sport.

But 73 games in a season is not the most recorded by a footballer over the past 20 years or so.

We've used Transfermarkt to find out the player with the highest number of appearances in each completed campaign since 1999/2000 and the results can be found below.

Only those representing a team from one of Europe's top five leagues have been considered for selection.

Let's begin...

1999/2000 | Roberto Carlos (Real Madrid & Brazil) - 75 appearances

Club appearances: 58

International appearances: 17

2000/01 | Sami Hyypia (Liverpool & Finland) - 65 appearances

Club appearances: 58

International appearances: 7

2001/02 | Yildiray Basturk (Bayer Leverkusen & Turkey) - 71 appearances

Club appearances: 55

International appearances: 16

2002/03 | Thierry Henry (Arsenal & France) - 68 appearances

Club appearances: 55

International appearances: 13

2003/04 | Luis Figo (Real Madrid & Portugal) - 71 appearances

Club appearances: 54

International appearances: 17

2004/05 | Javier Zanetti (Inter Milan & Argentina) - 68 appearances

Club appearances: 49

International appearances: 19

2005/06 | Jamie Carragher (Liverpool & England) - 69 appearances

Club appearances: 57

International appearances: 12

2006/07 | Frank Lampard (Chelsea & England) - 73 appearances

Club appearances: 62

International appearances: 11

2007/08 | Xavi Hernandez (Barcelona & Spain) - 69 appearances

Club appearances: 54

International appearances: 15

2008/09 | Xavi Hernandez (Barcelona & Spain) - 68 appearances

Club appearances: 54

International appearances: 14

2009/10 | Simao (Atletico Madrid & Portugal) - 73 appearances

Club appearances: 59

International appearances: 14

2010/11 | Lionel Messi (Barcelona & Argetina) - 67 appearances

Club appearances: 55

International appearances: 12

2011/12 | Lionel Messi (Barcelona & Argentina) - 73 appearances

Club appearances: 60

International appearances: 13

2012/13 | Oscar (Chelsea & Brazil) - 86 appearances

Club appearances: 64

International appearances: 22

2013/14 | Paul Pogba (Juventus & France) - 69 appearances

Club appearances: 51

International appearances: 18

2014/15 | Gonzalo Higuain (Napoli & Argentina) - 71 appearances

Club appearances: 58

International appearances: 13

2015/16 | Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid & France) - 70 appearances

Club appearances: 54

International appearances: 16

2016/17 | Bernardo Silva (AS Monaco & Portugal) - 68 appearances

Club appearances: 58

International appearances: 9

2017/18 | Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona & Croatia) - 71 appearances

Club appearances: 55

International appearances: 16

2018/19 | Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona & Brazil) - 70 appearances

Club appearances: 54

International appearances: 16

2019/20 | Joao Moutinho (Wolves & Portugal) - 62 appearances

Club appearances: 57

International appearances: 5

Oscar's record of 86 appearances for Chelsea and Brazil in 2012/13 is one we can't see being equalled or surpassed for a long, long time.



Our hamstrings ache just thinking about playing that amount of games in such a relatively short space of time...

