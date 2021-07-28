Fabrizio Romano drops Tottenham transfer update - "I wouldn't be surprised"

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Steven Bergwijn could still be a Tottenham player next season, amid speculation about his future in north London.

What's been reported about Bergwijn's future?

The 23-year-old winger has been linked with a return to his homeland in recent weeks, as Ajax are reportedly interested in securing his services.

Romano has confirmed that the Dutch giants do want to sign Bergwijn but has stated that Tottenham are not sure that this is the right time to sell the attacker.

What has Romano said about Bergwijn?

Speaking on The Here We Go Podcast, Romano said: “About Steven Bergwijn, because at the moment we have a lot of rumours about Ajax, and it’s true that Ajax want the player, but at the moment Tottenham are not convinced about letting him go. So, I won’t be surprised if the player will be staying at the club next season. We can say that Bergwijn has chances to stay, and we will see.”

What were Bergwijn's stats in 2020/21?

Bergwijn was limited to just 13 starts in the league last term, with only two of those coming in the final 15 top-flight matches of the campaign.

Across the course of the season, he recorded one goal and three assists (via WhoScored), with two of these goal involvements coming in successive games against Sheffield United and Liverpool in January.

According to WhoScored game ratings, Bergwijn only ranked as Tottenham's 18th-best player in 2020/21, as he earned an average mark of 6.49.

Should Tottenham let Bergwijn go this summer?

Bergwijn certainly had some bright moments last year. Towards the end of 2020, he started all three of Tottenham's games against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal, and the side went unbeaten during this tricky run of matches to go top of the table.

However, the team fell away in the final months of the season, and Bergwijn struggled to get a look-in during this period.

Furthermore, Spurs have now gone out and signed another wide player in Bryan Gil from Sevilla, while Heung-min Son has committed his long-term future to the club recently, suggesting that Bergwijn is not going to find it any easier next year to regain his place in the starting line-up.

Bearing this in mind, it could actually be the right moment for Tottenham to allow Bergwijn to move on in the current transfer window if they receive a suitable offer, as there seems to be little point in him sticking around if he is just going to sit on the bench.

