Fernando Torres called time on his illustrious playing career back in 2019.

The Spaniard spent a short time with Japanese side Sagan Tosu before finally hanging up his boots at the age of 35.

Torres is now the manager of Atletico Madrid's U19 side and he'll hope to be as successful in the dugout as he was in his playing days for the club.

The now 37-year-old was electric for the La Liga team as a youngster, which saw him earn a big-money move to Liverpool in the summer of 2007.

Torres' switch to Merseyside attracted a lot of attention at the time and it also resulted in the creation of one of the best football-related adverts in history.

Chiesa to Liverpool Update | Football Terrace

The striker teamed up with Nike to create the masterpiece, which perfectly captured the furore surrounding the transfer.

In the advert, Liverpool locals are being taught Spanish, women are learning salsa dancing and a fish and chip shop adds 'all day tapas' to its menu.

To finish things off, Torres himself returns a football to a group of lads, with one of them saying in response: “Gracias, mate!”

It really is an all-time classic and you can watch the video in all its glory below.

The Nike advert when Torres joined Liverpool

The don't make advert like that anymore, do they?

Nike's advert that put Torres' move to Liverpool even more in the spotlight was certainly not all for nothing either.

The former Spain international absolutely smashed it during his first few years in English football and for a brief time, he was arguably the best striker on the planet.

Torres netted 81 goals in his 142 games for the Reds and he's the second-fastest player to score 50 goals (72 games) for the club - behind only Mohamed Salah (69 games).

The World Cup winner soured his reputation among Liverpool fans somewhat in 2011 when he signed for bitter rivals Chelsea in a £50 million deal.

But despite that ill-fated move, most Kopites still regard Torres as a legend and rightly so.

