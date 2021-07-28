Man City Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano update on "serious target"

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa's Jack Grealish is a top target for Manchester City this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Jack Grealish?

Recent reports from Football Insider claimed that Grealish has reached an agreement on personal terms with Man City as his proposed exit edges ever-closer.

The report revealed that the 25-year-old has been offered a 'huge' contract by City, although there is still some way to go before a deal can be agreed between the two sides.

Enter here

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Grealish?

Romano reaffirmed Man City's interest in Grealish, claiming that the maestro is a top target for the Citizens and suggests the Premier League champions are in contact with Aston Villa.

Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea target Kounde, Alderweireld leaves Spurs

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, “Jack Grealish is another priority for Manchester City. He’s not a plan B, he’s a priority. He’s a top, top target for Manchester City.

"He’s on the list, he’s always been on the list. They are in contact with people close to the player, they are in contact with Aston Villa. And so, Jack Grealish is a serious, serious target."

Jack Grealish and Harry Kane AGREE TERMS with Man City! Hear the latest gossip on The Football Terrace...

How did Grealish perform for Aston Villa last season?

According to WhoScored, Grealish was the Premier League's third best performer last season with a rating of 7.56, behind Kevin De Bruyne and England teammate Harry Kane.

The creative midfielder completed 2.5 dribbles per league game and provided 3.1 key passes each match for his side last term - the second most of any player in England's top flight. In terms of goal contributions, Grealish netted six goals and registered 10 assists in 26 appearances for Aston Villa.

Despite his impressive numbers, one slight cause for concern would be over his injury record last season as he missed 12 games due to injuries, equating to 80 days on the sidelines.

1 of 20 How many times have Arsenal won the FA Cup during their history? 12 times 14 times 11 times 8 times

Where would Grealish fit into City's starting XI?

Man City predominantly played in a 4-3-3 formation last term which would suggest that Grealish would feature from the left flank with the ability to cut inside.

Although, should Pep Guardiola want to change his shape next season, the 25-year-old has also frequently featured as an attacking midfielder in the middle of the park. His attacking versatility could be a useful asset for the Spanish coach because it could give him the opportunity to change his system within games.

Grealish would undoubtedly be a strong addition to any team and if he does indeed join the Citizens this summer, then the side should be favourites once again to lift the Premier League title.

News Now - Sport News