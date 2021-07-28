Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United's attacking options for the 2021/22 season look formidable on paper.

Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial have now been joined by Jadon Sancho, was was signed from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth around £75 million.

On paper, that is an offensive unit to be feared and as well as the more established stars above, United have some exciting young attackers on the verge of challenging for a first-team place.

Amad Diallo is one of them and now there's Anthony Elanga, who is making a real name for himself in pre-season.

The 19-year-old scored in United's recent 4-2 defeat to QPR and he netted the team's opening goal against Brentford at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

Elanga's strike in front of 30,000 fans was absolutely stunning as well, the teenage winger firing the ball into the back of the net on the volley.

The way the Swede adjusted his body to make sure he made proper contact with Aaron Wan-Bissaka's cross was textbook and David Raya in the Brentford goal didn't stand a chance of saving it.

Check out Elanga's beautiful volley for yourself:

That is a brilliant goal.

Given that Rashford is expected to miss the start of the 2021/22 season through injury, Elanga may have a role to play in the first-team when the competitive action restarts in a few weeks time.

The Swede's record for United's youth teams is mighty impressive. In the U18 Premier League, the teenager netted 10 goals and contributed eight assists in his 26 appearances, per Transfermarkt.

When he's played in Premier League 2, Elanga has netted nine goals and assisted his teammates on four occasions in 23 games.

He's a real talent and United fans will be hoping that he is given a chance in the first-team at some point in 2021/22 by manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

