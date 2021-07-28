Leicester City quiz: Can you name the shirt numbers of these past & present Foxes players?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After experiencing the elation of winning the FA Cup for the first time in their history earlier this year, Leicester City will be looking to push on under the guidance of Brendan Rodgers in the Premier League during the new term.

Having seen his side narrowly miss out on qualifying for the Champions League in each of the past two seasons, the 48-year-old has opted to splash the cash during the current transfer window.

As well as securing the services of Ryan Bertrand on a two-year deal, the Foxes spent a fee believed to be in the region of £23m for Patson Daka last month before sealing a £17m move for Boubakary Soumare.

Daka will follow in the footsteps of Yohan Benalouane and Ryan Bennett by donning the number 29 jersey next season.

Having set the Austrian Bundesliga alight during the previous campaign by netting 27 goals and providing seven assists in 28 appearances for Red Bull Salzburg, it will be fascinating to see whether the 22-year-old is able to make an instant impact for Leicester in the top-flight.

Meanwhile, fellow forward Jamie Vardy will be looking to provide some memorable moments for the club's supporters in the number nine jersey.

Considering that the former England international has reached double-figures in terms of goals in each of the last six seasons, it wouldn't be at all surprising if he replicates this particular feat during the upcoming campaign.

Here, in our latest GIVEMESPORT quiz, we have decided to test out your Leicester knowledge by asking you to match up these past and present players with their respective shirt numbers.

Can you prove that you are the ultimate Foxes fan by getting 12 out of 12?

Take on the test below!

