Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano confirms interest in Chelsea star

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, reports suggesting Arsenal are interested in signing Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham this summer are true.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Tammy Abraham?

Recent reports from The Express claimed that Arsenal are ready to meet Abraham's £125,000 per week wage demands ahead of a possible Chelsea exit this summer.

The report suggested that the England international is available for £40m with the Gunners leading several Premier League sides in the race to clinch his signature. Although, the report was unclear as to whether Arsenal want Abraham on a permanent or loan deal.

It now appears that there is some truth to these reports and Arsenal are indeed looking into the prospect of recruiting Abraham this summer.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Abraham’s future?

Romano claims that Arsenal are interested in Abraham, but warned that the Gunners are not yet in advanced talks to sign the 23-year-old.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, “Tammy Abraham, a lot of questions also about him for Arsenal. It’s true about the interest. Arsenal like the player. But guys, in the transfer market it’s not just I like a player, make a bid and I sign the player.

"Arsenal appreciate the player, but they are not in advanced talks to sign him. They have not made any official bid to Chelsea. Also, because Chelsea lost Giroud and before selling another striker, they need to sign another one."

Why could Chelsea sell Abraham?

Olivier Giroud left Chelsea to join AC Milan earlier in the transfer window which suggests that they could be short of strikers next season if Abraham does indeed depart as well.

But Abraham has had a distinct lack of opportunities under Thomas Tuchel having made just six Premier League appearances since his arrival - three of which were short cameos of less than 20 minutes.

Abraham is evidently out of favour under the German. Therefore, despite Giroud's exit it wouldn't exactly be a surprise if Chelsea were to allow him to be sold this summer.

Would Chelsea do a deal with Arsenal?

Despite their on-field rivalry, the two clubs have recently been willing to negotiate transfer dealings with each other.

In 2019, David Luiz joined Arsenal from Chelsea for a fee of just £8m after two long stints at Stamford Bridge. Last summer Willian also made the switch from Chelsea to the Gunners, although the Brazilian signed at the Emirates upon the expiry of his contract with the Blues.

Luiz's transfer in particular certainly suggests that there is potential for the sides to negotiate a deal for Abraham, but it remains to be seen whether a move will actually materialise.

