Liverpool News: Fabrizio Romano delivers update on transfer policy

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Liverpool plan to sell players this summer before they look to add to their squad.

What has Romano said about Liverpool's stance in this transfer window?

Romano revealed on The Here We Go Podcast that the Reds do want to bolster their squad, particularly in the final third of the pitch but they are first focused on offloading some of their current players.

He said: “Liverpool’s strategy as I’ve said many times is selling players, and now let’s see what happens with Shaqiri. They’ve sold Wilson, they’ve sold Grujic so they’re working on selling some players after signing Konate because let’s remind everyone they signed Konate who is a top centre-back.

“And, immediately after they’re thinking about maybe a new midfielder but it’s not a priority now. The priority is attacking players. So, they are working on attacking players and then moving on the potential midfielder as an opportunity but before everything they need to sell players. It’s key for Liverpool.”

Which players could they sell?

Xherdan Shaqiri could depart Anfield this summer, as mentioned by Romano, and the Swiss attacker recently admitted that he would be interested in returning to Serie A in the current transfer window.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Liverpool would not stand in Divock Origi's way if they receive an offer in the region of £15-£20m, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been attracting interest from West Ham, although it is believed that the Irons may only seek a loan deal at this stage.

Who are the attacking players they've been linked with?

Romano alludes to how Liverpool want to sign some attacking players, and they have been linked with a couple of exciting wingers recently.

It is understood that West Ham's Jarrod Bowen is on Liverpool's radar after registering 13 goal involvements in the Premier League last term.

Furthermore, it has been claimed that the club recently tabled a bid worth €100m (£85.5m) for Federico Chiesa who won the Euros with Italy earlier this month. However, Liverpool's offer was reportedly knocked back by Chiesa's current employers, Juventus.

Are Liverpool right to be prioritising their attack over their midfield?

There is an argument that Liverpool should be prioritising bringing in a midfielder as they could be at risk of failing to adequately replace Georginio Wijnaldum. Yet it should be remembered that they still have the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho to call upon so they are hardly lacking options in this position.

Liverpool also appear to have a strong front three in Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. However, the side's attack did look a little stale at times last season, with the team scoring just once in their opening seven home league matches in 2021.

This highlighted that it would be wise for Jurgen Klopp to bring in reinforcements up front, so it seems that Liverpool have got their priorities right in terms of where they need to strengthen heading into the new season.

