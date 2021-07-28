Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Andreas Pereira will likely not be a Manchester United player when the 2021/22 season gets underway.

The Brazilian midfielder spent last campaign on loan at Lazio and it's expected he'll complete a permanent move to another club this summer.

But despite appearing to have no future in United's first-team, Pereira is determined to go out with a bang.

The 25-year-old started the Red Devils' pre-season game against Brentford on Wednesday night and he certainly made an impact.

Early in the second half, Pereira scored one of the best volleys we've seen in 2021 so far, one that United legends Wayne Rooney and Paul Scholes would have been immensely proud of.

The South American midfielder was around 25-30 yards from goal and his powerful effort crashed off the underside of the crossbar and past Brentford goalkeeper David Raya to put United 2-1 up on the night.

Words can only go so far in describing the moment of magic from Pereira, so it's best you watch the footage of the strike that we've provided below.

Pereira's stunner vs Brentford

Wow. It's literally impossible to connect with a football any sweeter than that.

The power, the accuracy, the dip, it was all perfect from a talented player who could prove to be a shrewd signing for another team in Europe's top five leagues.

Bruno Fernandes and Alex Telles were both in attendance at Old Trafford for the game and like the rest of us, the pair were mighty impressed by Pereira's stunner.

Fernandes & Telles react

Well played, Andreas.

