'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt may not have been seen on WWE television since the Raw after WrestleMania 37 in April, but he has clearly still been hitting the gym, as the former WWE Champion had been pictured looking in absolutely incredible shape.

Bray Wyatt was spotted out and about today taking a picture with a fan, and fans on social media have been quick to point out that the WWE Superstar is arguably looking in the best shape of his career, despite not being seen on television for coming up to four months.

Details around why Bray Wyatt isn't on WWE TV right now are rather limited, but reports that emerged last week indicated that there was currently "no timetable" for the former Wyatt Family leader to return to the company.

Despite this, Wyatt is still being advertised for the August 9 episode of Monday Night Raw at the Amway Center in Florida, but it remains unclear whether or not The Fiend is actually going to make an appearance on the broadcast.

Bray Wyatt has long been a favourite amongst fans on social media, with many feeling as if Bray has never been fully able to display his insane creativity, which was evidenced through his invention of 'The Fiend' gimmick.

As previously noted, Bray Wyatt's last WWE appearance came on the Monday Night Raw episode after WrestleMania in April. At the pay-per-view, Wyatt was defeated by Randy Orton, but the plan for the show a few days prior, at least according to reports, had Wyatt going over.

As also noted, there is no word on WWE's plans for Bray Wyatt and when we can expect to see him back on TV, so make sure you stay tuned to GiveMeSport for any potential updates on the matter.

