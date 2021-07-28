Man United Transfer Update involving Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Marcus Rashford is trying to convince midfielder Paul Pogba to sign a new contract with Manchester United, The Sun reports.

What's the latest news involving Paul Pogba?

The report discloses that Rashford and some of his team-mates hope that the Frenchman stays at Old Trafford, with an insider claiming he's "seen as a genuine world-class talent among the squad".

The players also see Pogba as a leader, who is looked up to by the younger members of the squad.

Accordingly, Rashford is reportedly urging Pogba to sign a new contract at United, with fellow Red Devils also trying to persuade him to stay.

When does Pogba's contract expire?

Pogba's contract expires at the end of next season, leaving Manchester United with a dilemma if he doesn't agree a new deal.

United would likely have to sell the 28-year-old in the current transfer window to make some kind of profit.

They won't want him to leave on a free transfer next summer and The Sun claim United would cash in now for the right fee.

Which clubs want to sign Pogba?

There are a number of clubs reported to be interested in Pogba. PSG have been mentioned, with Sky Sports reporting earlier this week that the former French champions are expected to make their interest in the player formal.

Transfer expert Dean Jones, appearing on The Football Terrace, revealed that both Juventus and Real Madrid are keen on signing Pogba, but unlike PSG they want the midfielder to run his contract down so he is available on a free transfer.

Jones went on to state that if Pogba is for sale in the current window, United will likely put a £45m price tag on his head.

Is Pogba replaceable?

Pogba is one of the top players in the world when he is at his best, as he showed at the Euros. The France star grabbed one goal and one assist in four appearances, earning a Whoscored rating of 7.64.

It can also be said though that United haven't moved up to the next level during Pogba's time at the club. They might have finished second last season, but they never seriously threatened champions Manchester City.

Of course, United would likely rather Pogba stayed at the club. But he is still replaceable if he departs. United aren't a one-man team and there are a number of players that contribute to the cause.

WhoScored shows that Bruno Fernandes was more influential last season. He topped the goals, assists and key passes per game lists for United in the Premier League.

Regardless, Pogba is clearly an important player, perhaps just as much for what he does off the pitch as for what he does on it. As mentioned in the report, an example of that is how the young players in United's dressing room look up to the Frenchman.

Only time will tell if Rashford and his team-mates' comments have any bearing on Pogba's future.

