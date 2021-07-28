Arsenal Transfer News: Fab Romano says Arsenal will have to "find a resolution" over Gunners stalwart

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are working to find the right solution for Hector Bellerin this summer amid speculation over his future.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Hector Bellerin?

Recent reports from Calcio Mercato claimed that Bellerin has requested to leave Arsenal this summer, with Inter Milan interested in making a move for the right-back.

The report suggested that Inter are in talks with the Gunners over a possible deal for the 26-year-old, however there are problems with the structure of their proposal as the Italian side would prefer a loan with an option to buy, rather than an obligation.

It appears that Arsenal are now working on finding a solution for the Spaniard who still has two years remaining on his contract at the Emirates.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Bellerin’s future?

Romano claims that Arsenal will have to find a resolution in regards to Bellerin's future as the Gunners are keen to sign a new right-back this summer.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, “Talking about the possibility of a right-back it will depend on timing for Bellerin, Arsenal want a new right-back.

“Because they are really, really working to find the right solution for Bellerin, but Inter are offering a loan to buy option and they see this deal like really, really complicated," said the journalist. “And so, Arsenal will have to find a resolution for Bellerin."

What were Bellerin’s stats for Arsenal last season?

WhoScored issued Bellerin a rating of just 6.69 in the Premier League last season after making 25 appearances and registering three goal contributions.

The Spaniard's defensive actions were decent last term as he made 1.2 tackles per league game and 1.3 interceptions each match - the second most of any Arsenal player.

Bellerin's performances weren't exactly spectacular in the previous campaign, however should he leave Arsenal this summer he may have to be replaced. Based on last season's squad, Cedric Soares would be the only other genuine right-back option.

Who could replace Bellerin at Arsenal?

According to recent reports from The Athletic, Arsenal are keen on signing RB Leipzig's Tyler Adams. The 22-year-old could be a useful asset for Mikel Arteta as he is competent in both central midfield and at right-back.

Another option for Arsenal in that area could be to use Ainsley Maitland-Niles. Whilst the 23-year-old is naturally a central midfielder by trade, he has experience playing at right-back and could offer an in-house solution to Arteta.

Although, reports from The Telegraph in April claimed that the England international is planning to leave the Gunners and is expected to attract interest from Wolves, Leicester and Southampton.

