Chelsea Transfer News: What Dortmund sources are saying about Erling Haaland bid

According to famed journalist Fabrizio Romano, sources from Borussia Dortmund say that the German club have not received an offer for Erling Haaland from Chelsea.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Erling Haaland?

Football Insider recently claimed that Chelsea are readying an offer of £130m for Haaland after Roman Abramovich gave the bid his seal of approval.

The report suggested that the Blues have discussed player plus cash options with Dortmund already, although are set to submit a straight cash proposal of £130m.

It now appears that Dortmund are actually yet to receive an offer for their talisman and the club are convinced that the Norwegian will be staying in Germany for the 2021/22 campaign.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Haaland to Chelsea?

Romano claims that sources at Dortmund have told him that there has not been a Chelsea bid for Haaland and the situation remains quiet.

Speaking on the Here We Go Podcast, Romano said, “At the moment from Borussia Dortmund sources, the answer is ‘we have not received any bid for Erling Haaland from Chelsea, nothing’. So, the situation is still quiet.

"Knowing the style of Borussia Dortmund, they are not selling the player in the last week of the window so forget about it. If Chelsea have to move it’s now or in some days or in some weeks. Not at the end of the window...Borussia Dortmund are really convinced that the player is staying."

How did Haaland perform in the Bundesliga last season?

According to WhoScored, Haaland was the second best performer in the Bundesliga last season with a rating of 7.63 - only bettered by Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski.

The 21-year-old ended the previous campaign as Dortmund's leading goalscorer after he netted 27 goals in 28 appearances in Germany's top flight; he also registered a further six assists for his side.

His efforts for Dortmund last term did not go unnoticed as he was named the Bundesliga's Player of the Season.

Do Chelsea have an alternative to Haaland this summer?

Dean Jones recently claimed that Chelsea owner Abramovich is a big admirer of Romelu Lukaku and the Blues would be happy to sign the Inter Milan forward as an alternative to Haaland this summer.

The journalist added that Chelsea have already offered personal terms to Lukaku and even suggested that the 28-year-old wouldn't mind heading back to Stamford Bridge at some stage in his career.

Lukaku is a similar build to Haaland and can compete with the Norwegian's impressive goal tally as he netted 24 in Serie A last season. Should Chelsea miss out on Haaland this summer, a move for Lukaku would be a strong alternative.

