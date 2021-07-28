Fabrizio Romano reveals what could happen next at Man United after Varane deal

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Fabrizio Romano has named the two positions that Manchester United will look to bolster once they have completed the signing of Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane.

When should the Varane deal get over the line?

United confirmed on Tuesday that they had reached an agreement in principle with the Spanish giants for Varane, who will now join the Red Devils, subject to a medical.

Romano revealed on The Here We Go Podcast that he expects Varane to arrive in England later this week to undergo his medical, although he believes that an official announcement on the move going through will not come until next week.

What has Romano said about where United will look to strengthen next?

On The Here We Go Podcast, Romano went on to claim that United will look to strengthen in two further positions once they have brought in Varane.

He said: “Now they will go potentially for a right-back, and let’s see what happens with Diogo Dalot, if he will be leaving the club to join AC Milan or not – no agreement reached yet.

“And for the midfielder, I wanted to clarify for Manchester United. For the midfielder, it will be an opportunity. I see a lot of questions – Goretzka, Saul, Camavinga – they are [inaudible] of these players but it’s not a priority now. The priority is to complete the Varane deal and then to go for a midfielder."

Football Terrace Tactical Analysis: How Raphael Varane will TRANSFORM Man United...

Should United prioritise a right-back or central midfielder?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have been linked with bringing in Kieran Trippier to provide competition for Aaron Wan-Bissaka. However, Wan-Bissaka is only 23 and seems to have his best years ahead of him so United seem to already have this position well-covered.

Meanwhile, central midfield appears to be an issue for the side. Solskjaer often relied on Scott McTominay and Fred last season, as the pair made 32 and 30 league appearances, respectively.

It could be argued that neither of the duo are at the same level as some of their counterparts at rival clubs such as Rodri, N'Golo Kante and Fabinho. Therefore, it appears that United should focus on signing someone who can become a key player in the middle of the park moving forwards.

1 of 12 What shirt number does Mason Greenwood wear for Manchester United? 10 11 13 16

Do any other positions need addressing?

There is perhaps one more role that needs addressing at Old Trafford this summer - the No. 9 position.

Edinson Cavani showed his class last term by scoring 10 top-flight goals but he is now 34, whereas Anthony Martial managed just four goals in 22 Premier League appearances.

Martial failed to step up to the plate when given opportunities, and it could be difficult for Cavani to continually produce the goods given he is in his mid-thirties.

In an ideal world, the club would look to target a younger version of Cavani but whether this is realistic or not remains to be seen.

News Now - Sport News