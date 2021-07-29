Watford transfer news: Hornets weighing up potential seven-figure swoop for 26-year-old

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After sealing promotion from the Championship earlier this year, Watford have decided to make a busy start to their transfer business this summer as manager Xisco Munoz looks to prepare the club for their imminent return to the Premier League.

Keen to put his own stamp on the Hornets' squad ahead of what is set to be his first full season in charge at Vicarage Road, the Spaniard has already signed eight players.

Scheduled to face Aston Villa on the opening weekend of the season, it will be fascinating to see whether any of the club's new arrivals feature in this particular clash.

Seemingly not content with these deals, Munoz has now been linked with a potential move for a player who featured regularly for his current side last season.

According to Football Insider, Watford have reportedly made an enquiry to Swansea City over the possibility of sealing a switch for Matt Grimes.

It has been suggested that the midfielder could be available for a fee believed to be in the region of £1.5m.

However, in order to secure the services of Grimes, Watford may need to fend off competition from Brighton & Hove Albion and Fulham who are both keen on a move for the 26-year-old.

With the midfielder's current deal at the Liberty Stadium set to expire next year, this summer represents the last real chance that Swansea will get to receive a sizeable amount of money for him.

An ever-present for the Welsh side during the previous campaign, Grimes made 51 appearances in all competitions as he helped the Jacks reach the Championship play-off final.

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

Whilst Grimes has illustrated a great deal of promise in the second-tier for Swansea, Watford ought to steer clear of spending a considerable amount of money on him.

Having only featured on four occasions in the top-flight during his career, there is no guarantee that the midfielder will be able to cope with the competitiveness that this division is famed for.

Furthermore, when you consider that the Hornets are already able to call upon the services of Tom Cleverley and Nathaniel Chalobah who both possess a considerable amount of experience at this level, Grimes may struggle to force his way into the club's starting eleven next season.

If Watford are indeed looking to bolster their options in the heart of midfield, it could be argued that Munoz may find it more beneficial to draft in an individual who has a proven track-record of delivering the goods in this division instead of taking a punt on the former Northampton Town loanee.

