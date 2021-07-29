Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Manchester United drew 2-2 with Premier League newcomers Brentford at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side took the lead twice but were pegged back by the Bees on both occasions.

The club are still awaiting many of their first-team players to return from their extended break due to their European Championship exploits but Solskjaer was pleased with what he saw.

“I enjoyed the first half especially, we had some good combination play, played through the lines, some of the football was magnificent," he said.

"Very pleased with the first half, second half there’s always chances and it was a bit more messy. It was a big step forward."

The highlight of the match was a quite incredible volley from Andreas Pereira.

In the 50th-minute, the ball dropped perfectly for the midfielder who’s struck the ball with power as it smashed the underside of the crossbar before crossing the line.

Wow.

After the match, Solskjaer admitted the club might just hand out the Goal of the Season award already.

“We might just hand it out, that hit from Andreas was out of this world, I’m thinking please take a touch," he told MUTV.

"Andreas has got technique, what a hit."

However, in the first half, Pereira stood over a free-kick in a very dangerous position.

He won the battle to take the kick against Juan Mata but his effort was shocking as he rolled it along the floor into the ball.

Awful.

In fact, it was so bad that Pereira apologised to Mata.

On an Instagram story, he tagged the Spaniard and wrote: “The next one is yours. Your face says it all.”

We’re sure that Pereira will be forgiven following his absolute screamer.

