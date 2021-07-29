Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The purpose of pre-season friendlies is for players to get up to match fitness ahead of the new season.

Results don’t really matter. It’s all about getting minutes under the belt and prepare physically - and tactically - for the new campaign.

But nobody told Portuguese defender, Pepe, that.

The 38-year-old is renowned as a bit of a nutter and that reputation doesn’t look as though it will be leaving him as he edges towards retirement.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

During the 1-1 draw between Porto and Roma, Pepe put in a number of strong challenges on Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

And everything boiled over in the second half.

Pepe barged into the former Manchester United and Arsenal man, catching him in the face with a stray arm.

Mkhitaryan reacted whilst on the floor - something that Porto players took exception to resulting in a shoving match between the two sets of players. Even members of the coaching staff from both benches got involved.

Video: Pepe's challenge on Mkhitaryan sparks chaos

Never change, Pepe.

Somehow, Pepe escaped a yellow card but Mhiktaryan later found himself in the book.

It will be interesting to see how the Armenian fares at Roma this season under Jose Mourinho - a manager who didn’t give him many opportunities at Old Trafford.

However, it seems that both the player and the manager want to start “from scratch.”

Quiz: Can you name the footballer based on their Wikipedia page?

1 of 20 Who's this Spurs legend? Les Ferdinand Robbie Keane Øyvind Leonhardsen Craig Bellamy

"Mourinho is very ambitious, he always wants to win. He doesn’t care if we play good or bad football, it’s all about the three points," he told Sky Italia.

"Everyone knows he has won almost everything there is to win.

"I don’t want to talk about the past, we discussed it together and started from scratch on a different level. I know what he asks of his players and I am ready to give my all."

Youri Tielemans to Liverpool | Jules Kounde Latest | Niguez Transfer Update (The Football Terrace)

News Now - Sport News