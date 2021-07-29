Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Team GB's boxing captain Frazer Clarke reached the Olympic quarter-finals by beating Tsotne Rogava on points on Thursday afternoon.

The British super-heavyweight made the perfect start to his Tokyo 2020 campaign with a 4-1 points victory over Ukraine's gritty, grizzled veteran Rogava, who is the current ACB Kickboxing Heavyweight Champion and the 2012 Tatneft Arena World Cup winner.

In 2017, Clarke won the European Championships silver medal despite tearing his hamstring en route to the final, and the following year, he became the fifth Englishman to win the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

The 29-year-old, who boasts an amateur record of 54-23 with notable career wins over the likes of Justis Huni and Tony Yoka, is hoping to replicate the success of Anthony Joshua, who won the gold medal at the London 2012 Olympic Games. Joshua's title defence against Oleksandr Usyk will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on September 25.

"I'm a smart boxer, I am experienced," Clarke previously told Sky Sports.

"I probably need a better defence! I'm always in exciting fights, people tell me I am exciting for one reason or another!

"I dish it out, I've got fast hands, good thinking, good feet, I'm strong, I can really box. When it's time to grit and bite down on the gumshield? I can do that as well."

Clarke was delighted as he impressed in claiming a points decision win over Rogava on his Olympic debut but the boxer insists he won't getting too carried away.

He tweeted: "Thank you everyone for all of the support , a great start from me , really enjoyed my Olympic debut , relaxed and focused on my next contest."

