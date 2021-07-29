Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The Hungarian Grand Prix takes place this weekend at the Hungaroring and it's going to be fascinating watching Max Verstappen getting back behind the wheel after his shunt with Lewis Hamilton last time out.

The blue touch paper has truly been lit in the championship fight now, and with just the one race to go in the first half of the season before the summer break, both drivers will be looking to head into it on a high note.

The weather for the race weekend could prove crucial, then, and it's set to be as follows barring any late changes:

Friday

Dry and sunny spells over the duration of the day, clear skies and a potential high of a scorching 35 degrees Celcius.

Saturday

Still expected to be warm and dry but with a little extra cloud cover and a chance of thunderstorms increasing.

Sunday

Similar to Saturday. Expected to be warm and dry but there is a chance some storm showers could roll in during the race - though we're currently most likely to see a dry Grand Prix.

News Now - Sport News