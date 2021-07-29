Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The biggest story of the Olympics so far hasn’t necessarily been any gold medal that has been won.

Instead, it’s the situation surrounding four-time Olympic gold medallist Simone Biles.

The American gymnast withdrew from Thursday’s all-around final saying she needed to prioritise her mental health.

Biles retweeted a message of support from former gymnast-turned-fitness trainer Andrea Orris, which reminded how she was molested by her team doctor throughout her entire childhood'.

“We are talking about the same girl who was molested by her team doctor throughout her entire childhood and teenage years,” Orris wrote.

It continued: “That girl has endured more trauma by the age of 24 than most people will ever go through in a lifetime.”

Many fans around the world have offered Biles their support, with her thanking those that have sent her messages on Wednesday night.

“The outpouring love & support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before,” she tweeted.

One of the messages of support she received came from an unlikely source in the form of former Brazil football striker, Adriano.

Adriano had the world at his feet but, when his father died when he was 22, it was a catalyst for his career - and life - spiralling out of control.

One friend revealed how “Depression and alcohol have been part of his life since those days. And now he’s more lonely than ever. His Instagram account may show him surrounded by people all of the time, but he is alone. He is mostly quiet. He lost the joy of playing football long ago.”

Quiz: Can you answer these 15 questions to prove you're an Olympics expert?

1 of 15 Which city will the Olympics be held in this year? Beijing Seoul Tokyo Shanghai

Therefore, Biles may well appreciate the message she received from the former Inter Milan man who went through something similar.

He wrote: “Simone Biles… I know exactly what's going on and don't let people crucify you. Be happy and take care of your head! I went through this and until today I am questioned. May God forgive these bad people.”

The tweet has got a huge reaction on social media with more than 150,000 ‘likes' at the time of writing.

Adriano wasn’t able to recover mentally during his career but Biles is yet to confirm whether she will compete in the individual apparatus finals, which start on Sunday, saying she will take "each day as it comes".

Let's hope she has all the support she needs and makes a full recovery.

News Now - Sport News