Forza Horizon 5: AR12 Nick stunned by game's graphics

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

YouTuber AR12 Nick was hugely impressed with the latest gameplay demonstration provided by the developers of Forza Horizon 5.

The series is taking the long trip across the Atlantic Ocean from the UK to Mexico as the fifth main instalment is heading for a more tropical setting.

Playground Games have been produced weekly 'Let’s ¡Go!' show on YouTube where they showcase more of the game each episode and discuss in length the technical processes that go into it.

So far, what we have seen is a phenomenal blend of car sounds and gorgeous crisp environment details right across the Mexican map, with extra work going into the vegetation, sunlight and scenery.

This has shocked many just how well that Playground have done, and one famous online face waded in with his praise for the developers.

Read more: Forza Horizon 5: Latest News, Release Date, Location, Map, Trailer, PS4, Xbox One And Everything You Need To Know

AR12 Nick loves Forza Horizon 5

Reacting briefly on Twitter, AR12 summed up his feeling in just seven words and was stunned by what he saw from the latest YouTube episode.

He also added in previous posts that the free-roam gameplay footage that was released "is on another level" and described the Swamp biome as "so cool."

It's difficult to disagree with what AR12 is saying here and Playground Games have produced a visually appealing game on first impressions.

But while we are a few months away from the eagerly anticipated launch date, we are confident that the developers have more hiding up their sleeves in the coming weeks.

Forza Horizon 5 will be released on 5th November 2021 for Xbox Series X/S, PC and Xbox One.

You can find all of the latest Esports and Gaming news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News