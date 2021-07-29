Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

AEW has been making some major allusions to CM Punk debuting for the company very soon, specifically at AEW Rampage on August 20 in Chicago.

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was the Fight For The Fallen special, and there were some major hints relating to CM Punk and his rumoured debut for the company.

The company confirmed on the show that AEW Rampage is headed to the United Center in Chicago on August 20. The episode is being dubbed AEW Rampage: The First Dance, which lead to loud “CM Punk” chants from the crowd in attendance.

Following the reveal, Darby Allin cut a backstage promo alongside Sting where he heavily hinted at the Second City Saint:

“I’ll be in Chicago. You know, I’ve been around a lot of men in this world that have laid claim to how they’re the greatest. There is only one place to really prove that — right here, in AEW. Even, if you think you are the best in the world.”

There were other more subtle hints at the former WWE Superstar on the programme too; Nick Jackson hit a high knee in the corner into a bulldog during the opening match of the night, one of CM Punk's signature manoeuvres.

CM Punk Mentions on AEW Dynamite

MJF also made some comments following the Chris Jericho vs Nick Gage match that were very reminiscent of Punk's 2011 'pipebomb' promo. “Chris, as you sit there in more pain than you’ve ever been in your entire life, I want you to listen to me,” sounded very close to “John Cena, while you lay there, hopefully as uncomfortable as you can possibly be, I want you to listen to me.”

CM Punk's arrival in AEW has not yet been confirmed officially by the company, and AEW President Tony Khan recently stated that he could not comment on the situation. As of now, the plan does appear to be that AEW wants Punk to debut in Chicago, either in August or at the ALL OUT PPV event on September 5th.

