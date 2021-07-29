Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently discussed WWE's debut at the Rolling Loud festival this past Friday.

Last week's episode of SmackDown saw Belair defend her SmackDown Women's title against Carmella in a unique setting. For the first time in history, WWE aired live from Rolling Loud in Miami.

Belair spoke to Khal of Complex about her appearance at the biggest Hip-Hop festival in the world.

"I was so excited to go to Rolling Loud", Belair began. "Even before we found out that we were going to, my husband and I were actually looking at the lineup and looking at tickets and trying to figure out ways that we could possibly go."

"Once I found out that I was not only going to Rolling Loud, but I was going to get to defend my title against Carmella at Rolling Loud, at the largest hip-hop festival in the world, I was so excited to do that" the EST of WWE continued.

Bianca Belair Talks Rolling Loud

Belair also said how the appearance at Rolling Loud reminded her of the crowd at WrestleMania 37 earlier this year. 'Mania 37 was Belair's first appearance at the Showcase of The Immortals, and she headlined against Sasha Banks on night 1.

"Just to being in front of that massive crowd it was, it reminded me of WrestleMania", Belair stated. "That’s the type of feel that it had, and that’s the type of nerves that I had before going out there in front of that crowd. It was like those WrestleMania nerves all over again."

The EST of WWE also discussed how the worlds of music and WWE are so intrinsically tied, with several major names from the Hip-Hop world making the crossover to sports entertainment.

"Snoop Dogg has come over and worked. So, it’s always been a huge part of WWE and what we do. It was amazing to be the person in that position to be able to go out there and showcase what WWE is, what we’re about, and show them that WWE is inclusive. It’s for everyone. That’s what’s amazing about WWE. It just transcends across all different religions, races, gender."

Belair is expected to be defending her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship at the SummerSlam event in August. As of writing, WWE has not confirmed who she will be facing in Las Vegas in just under a month.

