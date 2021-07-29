Liverpool eye transfer deal for "almost not human" Premier League speed machine

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

According to The Daily Star, Liverpool are poised to make a £30m offer for Wolves winger Adama Traore this summer.

What’s the latest transfer news involving Adama Traore?

The Daily Star claim that Liverpool are eyeing a £30m bid for Wolves' Traore and Jurgen Klopp is a big admirer of the Spain international, who has been on the German's wish list for quite some time.

The report suggests that the Reds were interested in signing the 25-year-old 18-months ago when Wolves demanded around £60m for the winger.

But Liverpool now believe they can get him for around half of that figure, despite Wolves being keen to hold onto Traore.

Enter here

What has Trent Alexander Arnold said about Traore?

Alexander-Arnold was asked to build his ultimate footballer in an interview with Goal last year and the Liverpool right-back described Traore as not human, suggesting there's nothing you can do to defend against his pace.

Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal keen on Martinez, Man United agree Varane deal

When asked who he'd pick in the speed category, Alexander-Arnold said, “Adama Traore, easily! It’s almost not human the way he can change direction and go. I’ve never felt so powerless against someone.

“People are faster than you, that’s inevitable, but you can get yourself in good positions, give yourself a head start and get yourself in the race. But with him, and with his power as well, there’s nothing you can really do."

Saul Niguez to Liverpool ADVANCED! Hear the latest on The Football Terrace...

How did Traore perform last season?

Traore had a somewhat disappointing 2020/21 Premier League campaign in comparison to the season prior as he recorded just four goal contributions in 37 appearances.

The 2019/20 campaign was certainly more successful for the Spaniard as he notched four league goals and registered nine assists for Wolves. That year, WhoScored awarded the 25-year-old with a rating of 7.49 - last term he was rated at just 7.11.

Whilst his end product dropped last season, he still proved to be a menace for opposition defenders as he completed 4.1 dribbles per game in England's top flight - more than any other Premier League player.

1 of 12 What shirt number does Trent Alexander-Arnold wear for Liverpool? 3 66 5 4

Is Traore exactly what Liverpool need next season?

Traore is arguably exactly what Liverpool need for the upcoming season. The 25-year-old would be an effective option from the bench and he'd undoubtedly excel as a substitute in the latter stages of a game when he can use his pace to great affect against tired defences.

Liverpool's attacking quartet of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota are unlikely to be replaced unless the Reds sign one of the biggest names in European football.

But with The Daily star claiming the winger won't entertain a bit-part role at Anfield, for any move to work Liverpool will have to convince the Wolves winger to change his mind and accept he won't be a headline act under Klopp.

News Now - Sport News