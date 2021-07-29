Halo Infinite Beta: Dates For First Multiplayer Technical Preview Confirmed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The release date for Halo Infinite is getting closer and closer and the dates for the first multiplayer technical preview have been confirmed.

The latest game in the hugely successful franchise is gaining a lot of attention, as many gamers are excitedly waiting to get their hands on the game.

As many gaming companies do these days, developers 343 Industries will be allowing some players early access via the beta.

No doubt the game will meet expectations and the beta is a great way to test out if there are any issues or bugs needing to be fixed before full release.

Halo Infinite First Multiplayer Technical Preview Dates Confirmed

The first multiplayer technical preview, also known as the beta, has been confirmed to start today on July 29th, and will run all the way through to the 2nd of August.

Halo released all the details on this technical preview, including what will entail during the beta, and how exactly players can play it.

The only gamers who will be able to play it are those who received invitations from Halo over the last few days.

The preview will focus on playing against bots and also will be testing how the Academy’s weapon drills work.

For those who received invites but are unsure on how to take part in the beta, do not fear as instructions will be sent out on how to download it.

Halo have also revealed a timetable on when the scheduled play times are and players who need to find this out can browse the information down below.

Thursday, July 29: Tech preview is officially live!

Friday, July 30 Scheduled Play Times: 12-2 PM PT/ 7-9 PM GMT, 7-9 PM PT/ 2AM-4AM GMT

Saturday, July 31 Scheduled Play Times: 12-2 PM PT, 7-9 PM PT

Sunday, August 1 Scheduled Play Times: 12-2 PM PT, 7-9 PM PT

Monday, August 2: Tech preview closes at 10 AM PT

No doubt many will be excited for this release, and hopefully there are no huge issues which cause the release to be delayed.

