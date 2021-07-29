Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Helmut Marko has said that Red Bull are planning on retaining all four of the drivers currently on the books at the main team and at sister team AlphaTauri for 2022.

Red Bull themselves are back amongst the title fight this season as they play out an epic duel with Mercedes, with Max Verstappen obviously looking to win the Drivers' title against Lewis Hamilton.

Indeed, he's going nowhere in terms of his future with him contracted until at least 2023 and it sounds as though Sergio Perez will partner him again into 2022, with the Mexican playing a strong team game overall this season with some strong points finishes and a win at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, at AlphaTauri, the impressive Pierre Gasly is also looking set to stay as his path back to the Red Bull team, for now, appears blocked - though the Frenchman will surely want to be getting back near the front of the grid soon, having shown some fine form ever since his demotion to the sister team back in 2019.

And, finally, Yuki Tsunoda - though raw on occasions this year - seems to have shown enough to stay around for next campaign too.

The Japanese pocket rocket has plenty of pace and confidence and after a few lairy moments earlier on in the campaign, appears to have found a little bit more consistency and that is good to see.

Indeed, Marko himself confirmed the aim is to keep the status quo for 2022:

“In principle, we want to maintain the existing pairings. But that takes time because we always consider all of the relevant factors."

