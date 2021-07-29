Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Colby Covington has accused his old enemy Kamaru Usman of being the 'Marty Juiceman' of the UFC.

Usman's welterweight title defence against Covington will reportedly take place at UFC 268 on November 6.

And 33-year-old Covington, who was knocked out by Usman at UFC 248 in December 2019, has accused his rival of using erythropoietin (EPO) and claims mutual contacts have told him about the very same thing before UFC 268.

“He’s been doing EPO his whole career,” Covington told Submission Radio. “It’s so obvious. His chemical imbalance, his body – he’s got the pimples all over his back, all over his face.

"You’re a 35-year-old man. You’re not going through puberty like you’re in your teens anymore. You should not be having that chemical imbalance and that breakout.

"That’s from his testosterone being out of whack, and his estrogen and his testosterone levels being out of whack. So he is the CEO of EPO. I’ve heard first-hand from some people that he trained with, some people that I might’ve went to wrestle in college with that said the same thing.

"They could verify that he has done EPO and he’s injected in his ass. So he’s the CEO of EPO. He’s ‘Marty Juiceman.'”

Covington also sensationally claimed that it is possible for fighters to cheat the system and avoid getting caught by the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

However, he refused to be drawn on how athletes manage to bypass one of the most stringent third-party drug-testing organisations in the world.

“I know he’s going to be doing it,” he added. “There’s ways to get around the tests.

"They’re not blood testing. They’re doing a piss test here and there. They’re not going to blood test him. They’re going to let him get away with it.

"But you’ve got to live with that the rest of your life. You’ve got to live with that on your conscience, that you had to cheat your whole way through your career.

"I know I’m all-natural American. I work the hard way – you know, blue collar. [I] earned it – blood sweat and tears. This is earned to the very core, to the very root naturally.

“I didn’t cheat. I didn’t cut corners. I took the long way to get here. So he has to live with that. He’s going to have problems later in life. His organs, all that stuff’s going to shut down. He’s taking years off his life.

"But that’s the choice that he has to live with. And if that’s what he wants to do, that’s what he’s going to do. But you cannot stop destiny, and this is destiny. November 6 is destiny.

"Colby 'Chaos' Covington will be the UFC welterweight champion of the world, and there’s not a steroid in the world that can stop it.”

