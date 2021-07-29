Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Arguably the greatest of all time, Ric Flair has some huge praise for the WWE returnee John Cena ahead of WWE SummerSlam.

16 time World Champion Ric Flair recently spoke to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated. The GOAT discussed several topics, including the returning WWE Superstar John Cena.

Flair has always been a vocal fan of the fellow 16-time World Champion, and his praise extends even further now that the Hollywood star has returned to the squared circle.

“John Cena, the man’s a star,” Flair began, speaking to SI. “He gave 10 years, every day of his life, to the business, and he is still finding new ways to work hard."

"John just doesn’t know any other way. It’s been a pleasure to see every piece of work he’s done so far since coming back," Flair added.

Read More: WWE SummerSlam 2021: Date, Location, Match Card, Tickets And Everything You Need To Know

Ric Flair on Cena vs Roman Reigns

"John represents WWE at the highest level. I’m as big a John Cena fan as you can find. Look at what’s in store. John working Roman Reigns—that’s going to be special,” the former NWA star concluded.

John Cena is currently expected to be facing Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam for the Universal Championship. However, Reigns denied Cena the opportunity to fight for the title before accepting a title match against Finn Balor on WWE SmackDown.

It is not confirmed when Roman Reigns will be facing Finn Balor or whether the winner of that match will be going on to face John Cena at the 'Biggest Party of The Summer' in August.

You can watch the SummerSlam pay-per-view in the US on Peacock and in other international markets on the WWE Network, as well as on BT Sport Box Office in the UK.

You can find all of the latest WWE news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News