Tokyo Olympics Daily Update: GB’s Mallory Franklin wins silver in canoe slalom

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

It was an underwhelming night for Team GB at the Olympics but there are plenty of Brits in action later on today.

GiveMeSport Women recaps the biggest news from the past 24 hours, which events to focus on today and the GB stars to keep an eye on.

What happened overnight at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

Mallory Franklin wins silver in women’s canoe slalom

Britain’s Mallory Franklin has won silver in the women’s canoe slalom event in Tokyo.

Franklin, who is a former world and European champion, posted a time of 1:08.68 after suffering a two-second penalty for touching the 15th gate.

The 27-year-old was leading with just one competitor to go but was pipped to the gold medal by Australia’s Jessica Fox.

Helen Glover and Polly Swann miss out on rowing medal

Two-time British gold medallist Helen Glover missed out on a medal in Tokyo after finishing fourth with partner Polly Swann in the women’s pair.

Glover has ruled out competing at another Olympics, stating: "In Rio, I said it was my last one. This time I'm saying 'no, it's definitely it.’ ”

Elsewhere, Emily Craig and Imogen Grant also missed out on a medal by just 0.01 seconds in the lightweight women’s double sculls.

Team GB have now finished fourth in five rowing events at the Sea Forest Waterway.

China break 4x200m freestyle world record

China won gold in the women’s 4x200m freestyle in a world-record time after holding off a late fightback from the USA.

The time of seven minutes 40.33 seconds bettered the record held by Australia by 1.17 seconds.

GB women win sevens opener

GB’s women’s rugby sevens team won their opening pool match against the Russian Olympic Committee 14-12.

Abigail Brown scored both tries, while Holly Aitchison slotted both conversions to secure a narrow victory.

Bethany Shriever reaches BMX semi-finals

Britain’s Bethany Shriever won her heat in the women’s BMX racing to qualify for tomorrow’s semi-final.

The 22-year-old is a former Junior World Champion and won silver at the 2016 BMX European Cycling Championships.

What’s coming up at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics?

Artistic Gymnastics

The Women’s individual all-around final takes place at 11:50 today.

There will be no Simone Biles, who pulled out of the competition for mental health reasons, meaning the gold medal is well up for grabs.

Table Tennis

At 12:00 it’s the bronze medal match in the women’s table tennis as Singapore’s Yu Mengyu takes on Japan’s Ito Mima.

At 13:00 it’s an all Chinese gold medal match, with the two top-ranked players in the world meeting one another. World number one Chen Meng plays rival Sun Yingsha.

Tennis

Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina plays Markéta Vondroušová in the semi-finals of the women’s tennis singles later today, with the exact time still to be determined.

Svitolina is the highest-ranked player left in the draw, while Vondroušová knocked out home favourite Naomi Osaka in the third round.

In the other semi-final, Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic beat Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina in three sets to guarantee at least a silver medal.

Team GB watch

Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova compete in the gymnastics all-around final

Twins Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova will compete in the gymnastics women’s all-around final later today.

The pair helped Britain achieve their first bronze medal in the women’s team event for 93 years on Tuesday.

Team GB face New Zealand in rugby sevens

Team GB face New Zealand in their second pool game in Group A at 10:30.

Britain beat the Russian Olympic Committee in their first game, while New Zealand beat Kenya 29-7.

A win will guarantee GB a spot in the quarter-finals.

GB women’s hockey face the Netherlands in Rio gold medal repeat

Britain’s women’s hockey team play the Netherlands in a repeat of the Rio 2016 final at 11:00.

Britain lost their first game against Germany 2-1 but bounced back against South Africa in their next match to win 4-1.

Charley Davison in women’s flyweight round of 16 tie

Team GB’s Charley Davison faces China’s Yuan Chang in the women’s fly round of 16 at 11:54.

Davison retired from the sport back in 2012 but qualified to represent Great Britain back in June.

1 of 15 Which city will the Olympics be held in this year? Beijing Seoul Tokyo Shanghai

News Now - Sport News