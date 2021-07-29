Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After a slow start thanks to a busy few months of international football, the summer transfer window has now well and truly burst into life.

Some major moves have taken place across the footballing world, with a few having the potential to be landmark transfers for the clubs involved.

Now, 90min.com has ranked the top 20 transfer deals to have been completed so far in this window. Here is that list in full, together with a look at some of the top entries.

The 20 best deals of the 2021 summer transfer window so far

20. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid to PSG, free)

19. Michael Olise (Reading to Crystal Palace, £8m)

18. Eric Garcia (Man City to Barcelona, free)

17. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan to Inter, free)

16. Ibrahima Konate (RB Leipzig to Liverpool, £36m)

15. Emiliano Buendia (Norwich to Aston Villa, £38m)

14. Rodrigo de Paul (Udinese to Atletico Madrid, £30m)

13. Jack Harrison (Man City to Leeds, £11m)

12. Boubakary Soumare (Lille to Leicester, £17m)

11. Memphis Depay (Lyon to Barcelona, free)

10. Patson Daka (RB Salzburg to Leicester City, £23m)

9. Pierluigi Gollini (Atalanta to Spurs, loan)

8. Mike Maignan (Lille to Milan, £12m)

7. Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool to PSG, free)

6. Achraf Hakimi (Inter to PSG, £60m)

5. David Alaba (Bayern to Real Madrid, free)



Los Blancos have lost a couple of big names from their defensive unit in this window, so the arrival of Alaba on a free transfer from Bayern Munich will be a welcome sight for Real fans.

A two-time Champions League winner, the versatile 29-year-old brings a wealth of experience to the Bernabeu during a key period for the club.

4. Andre Silva (Eintracht Frankfurt to RB Leipzig, £20m)



A very reasonable fee for a player who notched 28 goals in the Bundesliga last term. The 25-year-old former Porto and Milan man offers plenty in general play as well, having provided eight assists in the previous campaign.

It will be no surprise to see Silva's name feature in the goalscoring charts in the early stages of the Champions League for his new club.

3. Jadon Sancho (Dortmund to Man Utd, £73m)

A two-year transfer saga came to an end last week, as Manchester United finally landed England international Sancho from Dortmund. While the fee of £73 million is considerable, it's still less than the Bundesliga outfit were asking for the 21-year-old this time last year.

That price tag could prove to be a serious bargain if Sancho can produce the sort of form that made him such a hit in Germany.

2. Raphael Varane (Real Madrid to Manchester United, £40m)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men have not messed around in this window. Just days after securing Sancho's signature, United confirmed the capture of Varane from Real Madrid.

One of the world's finest centre-backs, the 28-year-old captured 18 trophies during his time with the La Liga giants - and United fans will be hoping that his arrival signals the start of plenty of silverware for the Red Devils.

Varane will team up with captain Harry Maguire at the heart of the United back-line as part of what looks set to be a formidable defensive unit for the three-time European Champions this season.

1. Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan to PSG, free)

One of the best goalkeepers in the world, the fact that Paris Saint-Germain have managed to snag Donnarumma for absolutely nothing makes this deal a seriously good one for the Ligue 1 side.

The giant 22-year-old proved his quality when he was named Player of the Tournament for Italy during their victorious Euro 2020 campaign. Further trophies are an inevitability for Donnarumma in the French capital, but the main goal for all at PSG this season appears to be landing a first-ever Champions League title. With the insane quality of their squad, this could just be their year.

Of course, the summer transfer window doesn't close until August 31, meaning that there is plenty of time for further big deals to be done. However, some of the moves on this list will be tough to top.

