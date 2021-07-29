Halo Infinite: Multiplayer gameplay footage revealed

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Halo Infinite gameplay footage has been revealed shortly after the beta test period got underway.

343 Industries cut the ribbon on the eagerly anticipated timeframe where selected gamers can get their hands on the sixth main instalment of the sci-fi first-person shooter that has been a resounding success over the years.

A stream was compiled by the developers as they showcased what was to come from Halo Infinite, giving those of the gaming community that are playing the beta an insight into what to expect.

This game is easily one of Xbox's biggest new releases in 2021, in a franchise that arguably put Microsoft's console on the map back in the early-2000s.

With the return of Master Chief and his exhilarating adventures, it is an exciting prospect that players will be willing to dive into head first.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Gameplay

Microsoft showed off a new look at the multiplayer mode for Halo Infinite, with different versions shown on both Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

Shared by Gamespot on YouTube, we got to see a 4v4 Slayer match for the world to see, and for those that were unfortunate enough not to receive an invite to the beta test event.

The all-new look at the game is still in the developer's phase which means that it might not necessarily represent what the game will look like when it's launched. Nevertheless, it is an interesting perspective in terms of how multiplayer might work.

Halo Infinite will also be cross-play, which means that current-gen and last-gen players, as well as PC gamers, will be able to go head to head on the same servers.

While the concept itself is proving to be problematic, let's hope that Microsoft doesn't suffer from the same issues that Call of Duty have when it comes to cheating.

Halo Infinite is expected to launch by the end of 2021 on Xbox Series X/S, PC and Xbox One.

