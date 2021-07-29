Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

WWE SmackDown Superstar and Mr Money In The Bank Big E recently revealed that he thought the big break might not come for him.

Before his recent singles run on WWE SmackDown, Big E has been a 'background' player in the past, with Dolph Ziggler back in the early 2010s up to Kofi Kingston winning the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 against Daniel Bryan; Big E has been by the side of the top champion in the company, not on top himself.

However, the former NXT Champion would get the biggest break of his career at the recent Money In The Bank PPV, climbing the ladder during the titular Men's match, grabbing the briefcase and becoming the new Mr MITB.

Big E on Big WWE Moments

Speaking to Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda, Big E would discuss how he always felt he might be the bridesmaid and never the bride, getting the opportunity to be part of some major moments but not the main focus.

"Looking back, I almost felt like maybe I'm just always going to be the bridesmaid, never the bride. Being there for Kofi, being there for Dolph. Which still like for me, are very, very cool moments," Big E began.

"Honestly, one of the highlights of my career, I consider, being there in Orlando when the Hardy's reunited just because it's such a cool moment even though it wasn't really about me. The fact that we were on stage and got to be there as they came out. And people still replay that" E revealed.

"Like seeing people shoot from their perspective in the seats and seeing them pan over to their friends crying. That's still one of the coolest moments."

Despite Big E thinking that he may never get the opportunity, he is now Mr Money In The Bank and can cash in on any champion in WWE.

The New Day member has recently said that he wants a shot at Roman Reigns as the 'Head of The Table', the biggest star in WWE and the same brand as Big E currently, WWE SmackDown.

You can find all of the latest WWE news right here at GiveMeSport.

News Now - Sport News