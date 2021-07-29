FIFA 22: Stadiums list so far

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

FIFA 22 is hitting the gaming market in October and the number of stadiums in-game are going up.

Every year, EA looks to make their virtual football series as realistic as possible by securing as many licenses as they can, which has helped it become the most popular game of its genre.

That being said, this doesn't mean that the developers are willing to rest on their laurels. With teams securing promotion and relegation last season, this means that certain clubs will have earned the right to have their home featured on the FIFA franchise.

Let's not mess about! Here is everything that we know so far regarding the stadiums in FIFA 22:

FIFA 22 Stadiums

Here is the list of stadiums that have currently been confirmed for FIFA 22 (not including generic stadiums):

Premier League

Anfield;

Brentford Community Stadium;

Carrow Road;

Elland Road;

Emirates Stadium;

Etihad Stadium;

Goodison Park;

King Power Stadium;

London Stadium;

Molineux Stadium;

Old Trafford;

Selhurst Park;

St. James' Park;

St. Mary's Stadium;

Stamford Bridge;

The Amex Stadium;

The Hawthorns;

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium;

Turf Moor;

Villa Park.

Wembley Stadium

EFL Championship

Bramall Lane;

Craven Cottage;

Cardiff City Stadium

Carrow Road;

Fratton Park;

KCOM Stadium;

Kirklees Stadium;

Kiyan Prince Foundation;

Liberty Stadium;

Riverside Stadium;

Stadium of Light;

Stoke City FC Stadium;

Vicarage Road;

Vitality Stadium.

Bundesliga

BayArena;

BORUSSIA-PARK;

Deutsche Bank Park;

Mercedes-Benz Arena;

Olympiastadion;

Opel Arena;

PreZero Arena;

Red Bull Arena (Leipzig);

RheinEnergieStadion

Schüco Arena;

Signal Iduna Park;

Stadion An der Alten Försterei;

VELTINS-Arena;

Volkswagen Arena;

wohninvest Weserstadion;

WWK Arena.

Bundesliga 2

Benteler-Arena;

Düsseldorf-Arena;

HDI-Arena;

Max-Morlock-Stadion;

Volksparkstadion.

Ligue 1

Groupama Stadium;

Orange Vélodrome;

Parc des Princes.

Serie A

San Siro

La Liga

Coliseum Alfonso Pérez;

El Alcoraz;

Estadio ABANCA-Balaídos;

Estadio Benito Villamarín;

Estadio Ciutat de Valencia;

Estadio de la Cerámica;

Estadio de Mendizorroza;

Estadio José Zorrilla;

Estadio Mestalla;

Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes;

Estadio Ramón de Carranza;

Estadio San Mamés;

Estadio Santiago Bernabéu;

Municipal de Ipurua;

Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán;

Reale Arena;

Wanda Metropolitano.

La Liga 2

El Sadar;

Estadio de Gran Canaria;

Estadio de Montilivi;

Estadio de Vallecas;

Estadio La Rosaleda;

Municipal de Butarque;

RCDE Stadium;

Visit Mallorca Estadi.

Eredivisie

Johan Cruijff ArenA.

MLS

BC Place;

Banc of California Stadium;

CenturyLink Field;

Dignity Health Sports Park;

Mercedes-Benz Stadium;

Providence Park;

Red Bull Arena (New Jersey).

Liga NOS

Estádio da Luz

Estádio do Dragão

Saudi Pro League

King Abdullah Sports City;

King Fahd Stadium.

J-League

Panasonic Stadium Suite.

Liga MX

Estadio Azteca.

Argentina

Libertadores de América;

Estadio Presidente Perón

Rest of the world

Donbass Arena;

Otkritie Arena.

We will update this article as soon as we have more information in due course.

