WWE Superstar and sure-fire Hall of Famer John Cena recently revealed why he started the 'sick ass hobby' of pro wrestling training.

The 16-time World Champion made his return to WWE at the Money In The Bank PPV event, confronting Roman Reigns and teasing one of the biggest matches of the decade so far.

Although not yet officially confirmed, we will likely see John Cena vs Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021, inside Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.

The contest for the WWE Universal Championship is looking like it will headline the show in what will be WWE's biggest event of 2021 thus far.

John Cena talks pro wrestling

Speaking to PEOPLE, Cena revealed why he decided to start training as a professional wrestler, saying that it started as a 'sick ass hobby' before becoming his livelihood.

"[After college] I headed out to Los Angeles, not because of the entertainment allure, but because that's where the hub of fitness equipment, fitness manufacturing, fitness distribution, everything that applied to my degree was there," Cena began.

"I got in working at Gold's Gym, and that was the best I could do. I worked in the protein shop. I worked on the floor. I knew every member and a bunch of the members would talk about wrestling and WWE specifically," Cena explained.

"This is right when two companies were jockeying for supremacy, the company owned by Turner and the company owned by Vince McMahon. One of my friends in a casual conversation was like, 'Hey, we're training down in Orange County to be wrestlers. Do you want to join?'"

"It wasn't like, 'Yeah, this is my chance to make it big in the WWE,'" Cena continued. "It was like, 'Yo; this would be a sick ass hobby, so when I worked my ass off during the week, I can go be a personality on the weekends, I'll try it.'

"I paid the promoter a bunch of money to get in the ring and learn how to fall down, and the rest is history. So if we had never had that conversation, I'd never found a ring, and I'd never been talking to you right now," the 16-time World Champion concluded.

You can find all of the latest WWE news right here at GiveMeSport.

