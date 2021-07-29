Crystal Palace Transfer News: Eagles beat Premier League rivals to exciting signing

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

TEAMtalk have revealed that Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has opted to join Crystal Palace on loan ahead of the upcoming season.

What's the latest transfer news involving Gallagher?

As covered by GIVEMESPORT, The Athletic recently reported that Leeds United had made an approach to Chelsea in an attempt to sign Gallagher on a temporary basis. It is understood that Leeds agreed terms with the Blues but left the final decision to the player himself.

Gallagher seems to have made his mind up between Palace and Leeds, with it being claimed that he will be moving to Selhurst Park this summer.

What's been said about Gallagher?

The 21-year-old got his first taste of Premier League action last term on loan at West Brom but he also impressed onlookers in the 2019/20 season when he spent the final four months of the campaign at Championship side Swansea.

Speaking to Football Insider last September, former Leeds forward Noel Whelan outlined how Gallagher had caught his eye during his time in Wales.

Whelan said: “Gallagher was really impressive when I watched him last season. He has great energy, likes to get on the ball and make things happen. He was a player that stuck out for me when Leeds were playing against Swansea. Very, very competitive and he knows his role inside out."

Who else have Palace signed this summer?

Palace have been busy over the past few weeks in the transfer market. They kicked off their summer spending by signing Reading midfielder Michael Olise, and they have since followed that up by bringing in central defenders Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen.

They now appear to be closing in on completing another transfer, as new manager Patrick Vieira begins to stamp his authority at the south London club.

How impressive has Palace's transfer window been so far?

There may have been some concerns amongst the club's supporters at the start of the summer, given that they would have been aware that Palace were set to lose a number of experienced squad members whose contracts had expired.

However, the Eagles have moved quickly to replace these players by adding several promising youngsters to their ranks.

The likes of Olise, Guehi and Gallagher appear to have bright futures ahead of them, while Andersen is a little older and seems to be approaching his peak already.

Vieira looks to be putting an exciting team together who could make a big impact in the top-flight next term.

