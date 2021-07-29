QPR Transfer News: Update surfaces concerning Hoops prospect's future

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

After demonstrating some real signs of promise during the latter stages of the previous campaign, Queens Park Rangers will be determined to push on in the Championship later this year.

Ahead of his side's opening weekend showdown with Millwall, Hoops manager Mark Warburton has opted to make some significant alterations to his squad this summer.

As well as parting ways with the likes of Geoff Cameron, Joe Lumley and Liam Kelly, QPR have secured the services of eight new players.

Stefan Johansen became the Hoops' latest signing last weekend as he joined the club for an undisclosed fee from Fulham.

With there still being plenty of time left before the transfer window closes, QPR may decide to bolster their squad once again in the coming weeks.

However, before focusing on incomings, Warburton will first need to make a decision regarding the future of one of the club's prospects.

A report from the Southend Echo earlier this month revealed that QPR forward Hamzad Kargbo was training with Southend United ahead of a potential loan move.

The 19-year-old has yet to make an appearance for the Hoops and could be allowed to leave the club in order to gain his first experience of senior football.

In a fresh update concerning Kargbo, it has now been revealed that the Shrimpers are still interested in sealing a deal.

Making reference to Kargbo, Southend manager Phil Brown has admitted that due to the fact the forward is likely to be initially used as a substitute if he joins the club, he is currently seeking assurance from QPR over a possible switch.

Speaking to the Southend Echo, the 62-year-old said: "With Hamzad I've made reference to him being work in progress.

"He might be a sub to start with it and would have to force his way in with work.

"I've put that to QPR and I'm waiting for them to get back to me."

GIVEMESPORT's Joshua Cole says...

With Southend keen to bolster their attacking options ahead of their upcoming National League campaign by swooping for Kargbo, it will be intriguing to see whether Warburton decides to sanction this particular move.

Considering that Brown has suggested that the forward may not be ready to make an instant impact at Roots Hall, it may turn out to be an error if QPR allow him to join the Shrimpers as he could be forced to watch on from the sidelines in the coming months.

In order to give Kargbo the best opportunity to improve as a player, Warburton ought to send him to a team in a lower division who can guarantee him regular first-team football.

Unless Southend are able to provide assurances regarding game-time, QPR should look elsewhere as a wrong move at this stage of Karbo's career could have a negative impact on his development.

