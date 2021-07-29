Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

UFC legend Chuck Liddell has confirmed that he is interested in fighting in the boxing ring with Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

The former UFC light heavyweight champion has previously flirted with a possible comeback in the past and it appears he is seriously considering a return to the mixed martial arts world.

Liddell, 51, hasn't fought since his controversial KO loss to Tito Ortiz at Oscar De La Hoya's 'Golden Boy Promotions: Liddell vs Ortiz 3' in November 2018.

But the 51-year-old was part of the commentary team at BKFC 19 last Friday, as Rachael Ostovich upset the odds to defeat Paige VanZant via unanimous decision.

A former work colleague of VanZant's at the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Liddell was incredibly invested in how the fight would play out.

And he admitted he is getting a real itch to get back in the ring after watching the pair bash the hell out of each other over the course of five rounds of competitive action.

“It would all have to depend,” Liddell told GIVEMESPORT. “We’d have to talk about it.

"Yeah, if they pay enough money, sure. It all depends on what they come up with.

"We can talk about it. If they’re interested, come and talk to me.”

Speaking recently to DAZN, BKFC president David Feldman revealed that he wants to continue to build the brand to be able to compete with the likes of Matchroom Sport and the WWE.

"It's all about trying to get viewers now," the 50-year-old added. "It's not really about the live attendance. The difference between us and other MMA and boxing promotions is people know when mixed martial arts is on. They know what boxing is. A lot of people don't know about this yet.

"So the key to our success was going around, getting the local crowd, and doing the grassroots marketing. Now we can't do that. We created our own app store in our downtime with the pandemic.

"We were able to get a lot of our fan base going on that. We just refocused. We reinvented ourselves. We found a way to do these events. We were the first combat sporting event in the United States with a crowd this year. We figure things out.

"Although we want to be first in many things that we do, a big proponent, and like I said, just following success, so if it works, follow it. Like I said, it worked last year for Matchroom, WrestleMania works for WWE. So follow the things that work and do them right. I think we have a recipe for success.

