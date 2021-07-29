Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo is hopeful that the drastically different layout of the Hungaroring compared to Silverstone last time out will give him a chance to show how much progress he has made for the team in recent weeks.

All new jobs are accompanied by little teething troubles and Daniel Ricciardo has had his fair share at McLaren, as he's bidden to get up to speed with the MCL35M whilst teammate Lando Norris has shone in the other papaya and blue-clad car.

However, the Aussie has been working hard to ensure his undoubted talent would eventually shine through with his new team and performances on Sunday have been particularly strong, with him getting his best finish last time out at the British Grand Prix.

Indeed, he's now eyeing the completely different layout of the Hungaroring, with a set of challenges totally unlike Silverstone, to really show he is beginning to master the McLaren ahead of the summer break.

He said:

“Budapest is a completely different circuit.

“We have higher downforce, more braking, a bit more twisty and technical.

“So if I can put it together there, then I’ll probably answer that question more confidently and let the world know that I’m back!”

You do feel as though it's a matter of time before Ricciardo is right back up alongside Norris in the McLaren across a whole weekend and, as he says, if he can bring a strong performance to all kinds of circuits, then we can assume he has cracked things this year.

